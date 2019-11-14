



Going to bed just got a lot chicer thanks to Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede. The two co-founders behind Good American launched the label’s first cropped Good Night Good American pajama sets this week just in time for the holidays.

Since the wintertime is all about snuggling up with your loved ones, it’s safe to say that these PJs are about to be the latest addition to your growing wishlist.



See Celebrities Rocking Their Best Matching Holiday and Christmas Pajamas

Plus, the Strong Looks Better Naked author and mom Kris Jenner both already showed off their new PJs on their Instagram stories, so now you can snag their nighttime looks and hit the sheets like a Kardashian. (The entire family takes their pajamas seriously and even has a tradition of donning matching sets for Christmas.)

Since 2016, Good American has become a go-to brand known for their size-inclusive essentials including jeans, leggings, sports bras, bodycon dresses, tees, tanks, bodysuits, skirts, sweatshirts, shorts, jackets and more.



Happy Birthday, Khloe Kardashian! See Her Sexy Style Evolution

Besides amping up their activewear sets with fun animal print details, dropping fashionable and work-appropriate suits, and, of course, continuing to release new, trendy denim styles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and CEO decided to take it one step further so that your sense of fashion can shine through even while you sleep.

“For me, the holidays mean cozying up with my kids or traveling to visit family and there’s nothing I’d rather be in than these super soft velvet and silk pajamas. The PJs are comfy, yet sexy with gorgeous details,” Grede told Stylish.

The brand’s sleepwear line features adorable buttoned up-cropped tops and matching comfy pants in three styles from a silky cheetah set and zebra-print waist tie, to a sultry black velvet material, to an attention-grabbing red satin duo with a sexy leopard drawstring.

Another tip: Depending on your mood, you can even mix and match the different tops and bottoms because of their complementary color schemes.

Celebrities Are Rocking Pajamas as Streetwear

Besides fulfilling all of your bedtime fashion dreams, the jammies are made in a full range of sizes, from XS-4XL, to flatter every body type.

“They’re the perfect gift for yourself and others,” Grede added.