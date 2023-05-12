A parent’s intuition. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have yet to find out the sex of their second child — but he already thinks she’s pregnant with another girl.

“I’m convinced that I’m gonna be a girl dad,” the tech entrepreneur, 40 — who shares 5-year-old daughter Olympia with the tennis icon — said on the Friday, May 12, episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?. “So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they’re all gonna be girls. But we’ll see.”

Williams, 41, revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s second child by showing off her baby bump on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with her husband on May 1. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the 23-time Grand Slam winner captioned photos of their Gucci looks via Instagram that same day.

Ohanian went on to note that Williams had “wanted to do a similar [pregnancy] reveal” for their first daughter, though she “accidentally snapped a photo ahead of time.” In April 2017, the Olympic gold medalist accidentally announced her pregnancy by mistakenly posting a pic of her baby bump — which she took to track her pregnancy progress — via Snapchat.

Not wanting to spoil the news this time around, the Reddit cofounder said that he and Williams “were on lockdown” and didn’t tell anyone, including Olympia. “She can’t keep a secret,” he joked. “And it was a nice little surprise.”

Williams, for her part, said the same in a pre-taped video shared on May 5. “Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” she shared in the clip, which served as a tease for her new YouTube channel.

As the couple awaits news of their baby’s sex, Ohanian noted on the HBO Max and CNN series that he and Williams plan to do “some kind of fun little gender reveal situation at some point,” adding, “We’ll be surprised together.”

The pair became first-time parents with the birth of Olympia in September 2017, two years after they met while staying at the same hotel in Rome. Williams announced their engagement in December 2016 by sharing a poem titled “I Said Yes” via Reddit.

“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own ‘charming’ / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes [sic],” the Michigan native wrote at the time.

Two months after welcoming their daughter, Us Weekly confirmed the duo tied the knot during a New Orleans ceremony in November 2017. The star-studded event was attended by Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, as well as celebrity pals such as Ciara, La La Anthony, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and more.

In April 2022, the My Life: Queen of the Court author opened up about how she nearly died giving birth to Olympia, describing the “excruciating pain” she experienced in a personal essay for Elle.

“I was coughing because I had an embolism, a clot in one of my arteries. The doctors would also discover a hematoma, a collection of blood outside the blood vessels, in my abdomen, then even more clots that had to be kept from traveling to my lungs,” she described, adding that she had to undergo multiple surgeries and had to stay in the hospital for a week.