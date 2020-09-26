The perfect pair! Serena Williams welcomed her and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, in September 2017 — and the little one is her mini-me.

While she loves sharing her moments with the toddler, the professional tennis player wrote via Instagram in February 2020 that “working and being a mom is not easy.”

The athlete explained at the time: “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian.”

That same month, the Michigan native told Anna Wintour about being privileged enough to spend more time with her daughter than the typical working mom.

“I’m at a loss for words when I think of women who work day in and day out, providing for their families, when I know how hard it is for me to leave my daughter,” the My Life: Queen of the Court author said. “I never felt that way until I became a mom. I think women need to be recognized.”

The athletic apparel designer added that her “heroes have changed” since parenthood, explaining, “My heroes are moms because women are superheroes. To have a baby and then have to go to work two or three weeks later or work a nine to five. … I’m fortunate to not have to do that.”

When it comes to raising Olympia, Williams models her parenting tactics after her own mother’s. “I feel like all those lessons [my mom, Oracene Price], taught me about being so strong, of proud of who I am, of being able to look anyone in the face and have confidence and speak with so much confidence is something that I really have been able to embrace,” the Olympian said during a June 2017 event. “And I would love to teach my kid that.”

