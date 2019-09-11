



Serena Williams continues to prove she’s Superwoman. Just days after competing in the U.S. Open championships she showed her new S by Serena Williams collection at NYFW, carrying her adorable daughter Alexis Olympia in her arms during the final walk.

On Tuesday, September 10, the tennis star exhibited her spring-summer 2020 catwalk, closing it out with an adorable mother-daughter moment that is too cute for words.

While the 37-year-old slayed in a snakeskin print miniskirt with a black lace top, the little girl looked like a mini fashionista in shorts, a black t-shirt and colorful kicks with ankle-high socks.

When speaking with British Vogue about the collection, she discussed the idea of balancing life, work and everything else — something she seems to be a master at.

“Every day is a lesson in balance,” she told the publication. “For me, it’s about making my careers and family life flow together. Olympia [my daughter] is my biggest priority, but I try to maintain balance by setting affirmations and reminders for myself to remember that everything can exist harmoniously.”

She continued that her collection was designed for these types of women who are looking to find balance within their lives.

There were other key aspects to sports pro wanted to zero in on as well. “I want everyone who wears these clothes to feel like they are stepping into their individuality and creative power, no matter what the size of the label says,” she told the magazine. “When it comes to inclusive sizing, we have the word ‘plus’, but I like the word ‘GREAT,’ which is the name of our extended sizes, even better.”

So what’s her favorite piece from the collection? The Naomi Oversize Pocket Jacket and Wrap Skirt. “It’s sexy and sophisticated, and the camel color makes me so excited for fall.”

