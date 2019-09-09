



Finally! A Meghan Markle look we can get our hands on … for over double its original price.

On Saturday, September 7, the Duchess of Sussex attended the U.S. Open in New York City to support her close friend, Serena Williams. For the casual yet dignified event, the royal opted for a denim J. Crew shirtdress with a long sleeves and a tie around the waist.

See the Outfits Royal Family Members Have Worn to Sporting Events Through the Years

This chic laid-back Saturday afternoon ensemble is the perfect look for fall. We, of course, weren’t the only ones who thought this, though. Almost immediately after the new mom stepped out in the number, it sold out.

With that being said, it’s now being sold on eBay for over double its original price. Sold for $145 by the retailer, it’s now up to $338 through online biding.

Its higher price is directly related to Markle creating a demand for the piece. The page to buy it has pictures of the duchess in the dress from Saturday, with shots of the item from J. Crew’s website underneath. It even clarifies this point in the description, writing, “Same brand/style/colour dress ASO Royal for the Women’s US Open Tennis Final in New York in September 2019.”

Meghan Markle’s Best Fashion: The Best Outfits She’s Worn Since Becoming a Royal

And bidding is still going — if you happen to be a size 8, the dress could be yours!

If you can’t quite swing the new costlier price or need another size, there is a similar denim dress from the brand available on the brand’s site — with a few modifications. Instead of a straight skirt, the available option has a pleated bottom and is missing pockets on the breast of the shirt. However, you can pick this one up for just $128 at jcrew.com. You can even score 40 percent off when using the code “SHOPMORE.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!