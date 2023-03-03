Her own path. Serena Williams revealed that her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, doesn’t “actually like to play tennis” as much as expected.

“That’s a little disappointing for me, but she’s actually really good at it,” Williams, 41, shared during an appearance on CBS News’ Person to Person With Norah O’Donnell on Tuesday, February 28. “So, we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit.”

The athlete noted that she was attempting to get Olympia interested in the sport, adding, “Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that’s what I’m going to do.”

Williams, who shares her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian, became a mother when she gave birth in 2017.

Over the years, the athletic apparel designer has been candid about the ups and downs of parenthood, writing via Instagram in 2020, “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian.”

After finding success as a professional tennis player, the Michigan native announced her retirement to spend more time with her child.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” the Being Serena star wrote in an essay for Vogue in August 2022. “But I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud.”

At the time, Williams gushed about getting to focus on being a mother and expanding her family. “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family,” she continued. “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, who previously discussed the complications in her first pregnancy, hinted at plans to have another child with Ohanian, 39. (Williams discussed having four surgeries after a near-death birth experience from several blood clots.)

“We recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she detailed. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”