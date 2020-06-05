Taking action. Alexis Ohanian announced his resignation from Reddit after cofounding the company 15 years ago, calling for a black candidate to take his place.

“15 years ago, I cofounded Reddit as a place for people to find community and a sense of belonging,” Ohanian, 37, said via an Instagram video on Friday, June 5. “It is long overdue to do the right thing.”

The New York native, who shares 2-year-old daughter, Olympia, with wife Serena Williams, said his decision to step back and call for action amid the fight for equality among races is due to a variety of reasons. “I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country,” he explained.

“I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, ‘What did you do?’” Ohanian revealed, before saying that he had officially resigned as a member of the Reddit board.

“I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate,” the University of Virginia alum explained.

Ohanian made good on his vow starting with a pledge of $1 million to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

“I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now,” he concluded. “To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation, do not stop.”

Williams, 38, supported her husband’s call for change via social media, writing, “So proud of your commitment to not just me but to ‘us.’”

The tennis star also responded via Twitter, writing, “Having diverse views on any boards is important. So proud of you Alexis. I know Olympia will be too.”

The “Business Dad” podcast host’s stepback came amid the fight for equality for black people in the U.S. and worldwide following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Both he and his wife have been vocal about doing their part to seek justice, as have other celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, who donated money to bail out individuals arrested while protesting.

Other stars, such as Blake Lively and Kanye West have donated money to charities amid the fight to end racial injustices. Halsey and Cole Sprouse, on the other hand, have marched and protested in solidarity.

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.