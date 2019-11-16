Wedded bliss! Serena Williams took to social media to wish her husband, Alexis Ohanian, a very happy two-year anniversary on Saturday, November 16.

The tennis champ, 38, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself and the Reddit founder, 36, at their 2017 wedding with the caption: “2 years and counting…. @alexisohanian is still putting putting up with me 🤪.”

She followed up her post with a slideshow of family photos of the two together, alongside pictures of the pair with their daughter, Alexis Olympia, 2. “2 years and counting happy anniversary my love @alexisohanian 🥰,” she wrote.

Ohanian, meanwhile, shared his own anniversary photo on Instagram of the twosome posing at a party. “Celebrating 2 years with my ride or die @serenawilliams 🎉 always ready for the next black tie event … Or Netflix & Chill night in,” he captioned the cute pic.

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017 after two years of dating. The tech entrepreneur previously told Us Weekly that the couple “can’t get enough” of their toddler.

“We have date nights and time with [Olympia], and I try to be present for that,” Ohanian dished in September. “That, honestly, is the thing [Williams] cares the most about. … The thing that probably should go viral, but never will, is just dads or husbands spending that time and really committing [to] it when they are with their families, being present.”

Ohanian’s commitment to their family and Williams’ success is part of the reason why the superstar athlete was drawn to her hubby. Williams told Allure that Ohanian is always there for her, unlike her previous relationships.

“Alexis doesn’t dim my light,” she said in the magazine’s February cover issue. “He doesn’t try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about.”

She continued, “It always was something that I could see in some relationships — my light would be dimmer. Now I feel like I can shine really bright and still do everything that I want to do.”

Ohanian, meanwhile, told Us in July 2018 that he is “far from the perfect partner” but that he gives 100 percent to his relationship.

“I think it’s really important, especially in a long-distance marriage … That you make the most out of the opportunities that you have.”