A perfect match. Serena Williams revealed in a new interview why husband Alexis Ohanian was the one to steal her heart.

“Alexis doesn’t dim my light,” she told Allure for the magazine’s February cover issue. “He doesn’t try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about.”

The tennis champ, 37, said that letting significant others steal her shine had been an issue for her in the past. “It always was something that I could see in some relationships — my light would be dimmer. Now I feel like I can shine really bright and still do everything that I want to do.”

Thanks to the Reddit cofounder, 35, with whom she shares 16-month-old daughter Olympia, the fashion entrepreneur says she has it all. “Not to knock anyone else I was with before, because they were all mostly amazing, but I know now I can be selfish, have a great career, and a great partner, someone that believes in me.”

He’s not too shabby in the romance department, either: Ohanian told Us Weekly in July that, on Sunday mornings, he makes breakfast for his wife and daughter. “It’s something my dad did for me when I was a kid, and it’s something I really enjoy,” he said at the time. “It’s this little ritual, this little routine.”

The businessman, who has also been known to sweep his spouse off her feet by flying her to Italy when she craves Italian food, claimed he’s not the ideal mate, however: “I am far from the perfect partner,” he told Us in July. “I think it’s really important, especially in a long-distance marriage … That you make the most out of the opportunities that you have.”

Williams and Ohanian wed in New Orleans in November 2017 after two years of dating.

