It was more than a meal! Alexis Ohanian set the record straight about the quick trip to Italy he and wife Serena Williams took in July.

“It was less spontaneous than the caption made it seem,” the Reddit cofounder, 35, explained to Page Six on Wednesday, August 15, referencing his Instagram post about the getaway. “We had been talking about a trip for a little bit. Neither one of us really gets vacations, this was just good timing basically.”

“I keep raising the bar on myself,” he continued. “I think I still spend most of my time just trying to be good at the basic stuff. I’m just trying to be the best that I can.”

The two photos he shared on July 21 showed the entrepreneur giving his wife a loving look as she enjoyed a glass of wine, and a gondola ride on the canals. He captioned the shots, taken in Venice, “She wanted Italian for dinner, so…” The romantic gesture earned Ohanian praise by followers, including one who commented, “you think he has a brother?? Flying his woman to Italy because she wanted Italian for dinner. Serena is a lucky girl.” In addition to the romantic dinner shot, Ohanian also shared a gorgeous image of the streets of Venice in the evening, and the next day, a scenic photo of the Venice rooftops.

Ohanian explained his outlook on making relationships work when speaking to Us Weekly a few days after the vacation. “I think it’s really important, especially in a long distance marriage like we are a lot of the time, and with two very, very driven partners, that you make the most out of the opportunities you have. Obviously we’ve got means as a family, but when I think of the most romantic things I’ve done for my wife, I actually think they’re the times when I was just there,” he said. “When I was there when she needed me as a father to our baby, or as a husband.”

“I think that’s really what it takes. It doesn’t have to be the super extravagant trip to Rome or to Venice for Italian food. It just needs to be stepping up and being there, being a great partner,” the 1850 Brand Coffee ambassador continued. “It’s really important, especially in a long-distance marriage . . . That you make the most out of the opportunities that you have.”

The 36-year-old tennis star and Ohanian — who tied the knot in November 2017 — welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017.

