Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian will soon have enough kids to play doubles tennis — as the couple are expecting their second child together.

Williams, 41, revealed her pregnancy news by showing off her baby bump on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the tennis pro captioned Instagram pics of her and Ohanian’s custom Gucci looks on May 1.

Two months later, the couple went big at their baby’s sex reveal party by revealing whether they would be having a boy or a girl with an elaborate light show. Williams shared the reveal via her YouTube channel, as she, Ohanian and their eldest child, Olympia, 5, were filmed looking up at the sky to see what word the drones would spell out.

“It’s a … girl,” the lights read, upon which the family of three hugged each other and shouted with joy.

