Baby on board! Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are gearing up to be proud parents of two — and they could not be more excited.

“Serena and Alexis love being parents and can’t wait to have another,” a source exclusively says of the pair in the newest edition of Us Weekly, noting that the tennis legend, 41, and the entrepreneur, 40, know the sex of their baby but “are waiting to reveal.”

The twosome, who tied the knot in November 2017, already share 5-year-old daughter Olympia — and know that growing their brood is going to come with a lot of changes. “They’re slowly getting prepared and setting up the nursery, figuring out how it’s all going to work as far as their schedules,” a second insider says, adding: “They’re just on cloud nine right now.”

Williams revealed her second pregnancy by showing off her baby bump on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in May. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the athlete captioned photos of the pair’s Gucci looks via Instagram that same day.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner later shared that she and Ohanian didn’t tell anyone — especially their daughter — out of fear the news would leak too soon. “Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, so the big reveal will be at the Met and then before we leave, I’ll tell Olympia,” the Michigan native shared in a YouTube video earlier this month.

Last week, Williams posted a second YouTube clip of her telling Olympia she was about to be a big sister. “We went to the doctor and it turns out I’m not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly,” Williams told her daughter, to which the little one got so “excited” she started screaming and running around the house in celebration.

The six-time Wimbledon champion and Ohanian became parents when they welcomed Olympia in September 2017, two years after they met while staying at the same hotel in Rome. Williams announced their engagement in December 2016 by sharing a poem titled “I Said Yes” via Reddit. They tied the knot one year later.

In April 2017, the My Life: Queen of the Court author hit a snag in her journey toward motherhood when she accidentally spilled her pregnancy news by uploading a photo of her baby bump to Snapchat. Five years later, she revealed that she faced a second obstacle when she nearly died while giving birth.

“I was coughing because I had an embolism, a clot in one of my arteries. The doctors would also discover a hematoma, a collection of blood outside the blood vessels, in my abdomen, then even more clots that had to be kept from traveling to my lungs,” she penned in an essay for Elle in April 2022, adding that she had to undergo multiple surgeries and had to stay in the hospital for a week.

Despite the struggles of her first pregnancy, both Williams and Ohanian can’t wait to continue expanding their family. The New York native, for his part, is happy to have a house filled with women.

“Even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they’re all gonna be girls. But we’ll see,” he said on the episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? noting that he and his wife plan to do “some kind of fun little gender reveal situation at some point.”

For more on Williams and Ohanian’s baby plans, check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.