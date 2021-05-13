From five to four. The journey for Caleb Kennedy, who made the top five on season 19 of American Idol, has come to an end.

The singer, 16, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, May 12, that he will not remain part of the competition following a resurfaced video that seemingly shows him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Klu Klux Klan costume.

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” the singer posted on Wednesday. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down.”

He added that he’s taking a break from social media to “better myself” and is hopeful for the future.

“I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me,” Kennedy wrote. “I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”

On Sunday, May 9, Kennedy was voted into the final five group alongside Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence and Casey Bishop.

While the Sunday, May 16, was set to include a double elimination, it will now include the final four and only one singer going home.

This marks the second surprise exit of the season. In April, host Ryan Seacrest announced that fan favorite Wyatt Pike would no longer be part of the competition.

“I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best,” Seacrest, 46, said at the time.

“I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life,” Pike, 19, wrote via Instagram two days after the announcement. “Fellow contestants – miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!”

He also received an outpouring of support. “So much love for you Wyatt,” Kinstler, 20, commented. “You are going to do AMAZING things; I cannot wait to watch it all unfold for you!!”

American Idol airs on Fox Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.