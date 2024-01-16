Camila Mendes is starring in a new comedy film, Upgraded, out on February 9 on Amazon Prime.

The film stars Mendes, 29, as Ana, an art intern who is desperate to pursue a career in the cutthroat art world and must impress her boss Claire (Marisa Tomei) in order to get a great recommendation to work at a gallery.

When she’s invited to go with Claire to London to help out, it seems that she’s well on her way, including a flight upgrade to first class. There she meets a handsome man, Will (Archie Reneaux) who mistakes her for her boss. When she doesn’t correct him, it leads her on a path of glamor and romance — and potentially ruining her future with Will and working in the art world.

Costarring Tomei, 59, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Anthony Head and actress Lena Olin, the film looks to be a fun romantic comedy. Mendes promoted her new film on her Instagram, posting the trailer on Tuesday, January 16.

Mendes starred in Riverdale as Veronica Lodge from 2017 until 2023 when the show ended after seven seasons.

She previously starred in Netflix’s dark comedy, Do Revenge, alongside Maya Hawke, which received positive reviews when it was released in September 2022.

Related: 'Riverdale' Cast's Candid Quotes About the Show Ending After seven seasons on The CW, Riverdale will be wrapping up its story — and the cast has plenty to say about heading to the finish line. After the show was renewed for its final season, KJ Apa broke his silence about the major transition in his career. “I try not to think about it, […]

Upgraded isn’t Mendes’ only Amazon project this year. She’ll also be starring in Música, alongside real-life boyfriend Rudy Mancuso. Cowritten and directed by Mancuso, 31, he’ll star as a young man who is plagued by the music in his head while navigating love and family and Brazilian culture in New Jersey. Deadline reported about Música in April 2022 and Mancuso released a statement about Mendes, who is Brazilian-American, joining the film.

Related: Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso’s Relationship Timeline Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso have offered rare glimpses into their low-key romance after connecting on set. The couple met after Mendes was cast alongside Mancuso in Prime Video’s film Música. After filming wrapped on the project, Mendes subtly confirmed their romance in November 2022 with an Instagram photo of Mancuso wrapping his arm around […]

“I’m beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música,” said Mancuso. “Where we’re telling an authentic Brazilian-American story through the eyes of a synesthete.”

Mendes will be executive producing both Upgraded and Música, which is expected to be released later in 2024.