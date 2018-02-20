She’s their biggest fan! Canadian figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir delivered a stunning performance at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, but their coach, Marie-France Dubreuil, nearly upstaged them with her amazing reactions!

Dubreuil, 43, had her head in the game as she watched her athletes grace the stage to the tune of “Moulin Rouge.” Having spent many months preparing for the occasion, Dubreuil knew her trainees’ routine by heart. In fact, the Battle of the Blades star went the extra mile by essentially performing the dance alongside the duo off the ice!

Dubreuil, who once competed in the Olympics alongside her dancing partner and husband Patric Lauzon, couldn’t contain her excitement as she mouthed the lyrics to the number, danced enthusiastically and nodded her head to the beat. The former award-winning competitor was in the zone as she narrowed in on Virtue, 28, and Moir, 30, while they nailed their routine.

It seemed as though nothing could break Dubreuil’s focus as she pranced around in the coach’s area and cheered on the skaters. Dubreuil sported a clean cut bob, a chic black coat, and an expression as sharp as ice as she tracked Virtue and Moir’s every move.

Virtue and Moir must have felt Dubreuil’s support, as the ice-skating duo achieved a record-breaking score of 206.07 for their stellar performance, securing them a gold medal. Meanwhile, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron placed second and American team Alex and Maia Shibutani took home the bronze.

