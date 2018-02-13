One half of the ice-dancing duo the “Shib Sibs,” Maia Shibutani has already found success at her second Olympic games. The 23-year-old and her brother, Alex, helped cinch the team bronze for the USA with a stellar free skate performance. And with the ice dancing competition still to come, the pair has a chance to bring home even more hardware. Off the ice, the siblings maintain a successful YouTube channel with upwards of 75,000 subscribers. Here, Shibutani shares scenes from her first days in PyeongChang with Us.