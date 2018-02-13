One half of the ice-dancing duo the “Shib Sibs,” Maia Shibutani has already found success at her second Olympic games. The 23-year-old and her brother, Alex, helped cinch the team bronze for the USA with a stellar free skate performance. And with the ice dancing competition still to come, the pair has a chance to bring home even more hardware. Off the ice, the siblings maintain a successful YouTube channel with upwards of 75,000 subscribers. Here, Shibutani shares scenes from her first days in PyeongChang with Us.
Olympic Ice Dancer Maia Shibutani Shares Her First Days in PyeongChang
