Brie Larson Is the Ultimate Badass in First ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer

Blast off! Marvel Studios released the long-awaited, action-packed trailer for Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson on Tuesday, September 18.

The superhero film begins with Carol Danvers returning to Earth and crashing through the roof of a Blockbuster Video store. She appears to be confused at first.

“So, you’re not from around here?” Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) asks, to which the heroine replies, “It’s hard to explain.”

Eventually, the memories start coming in. “I see flashes,” Danvers says in a voiceover as the Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war. “I think I had a life here, but I can’t tell if it’s real.”

The movie also stars Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Jude Law (Walter Lawson) and Mckenna Grace (young Carol Danvers).

Captain Marvel was teased in a scene after the credits in Avengers: Infinity War when Jackson’s character sent out a message in an attempt to save the day. It ended with the Captain Marvel logo.

“She can’t help but be herself,” Larson, 28, said of her character during an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders.”

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!