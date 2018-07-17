Embracing the haters! During a visit to the Us Weekly studio, The Challenge’s reigning champion, Cara Maria Sorbello, read multiple tweets about her and took the opportunity to respond.

First up was a tweet by Kyle Christie, who Cara was hooking up with during Vendettas. When they reunited on Final Reckoning, the first night ended in a fight. “Stop playing the victim @CaraMariaMTV I kind of gathered you were gunna f—k other people when you tried to crawl in Paulie’s bed on the first night of filming I was just responding, least I didn’t wreck any homes tho,” he tweeted on July 4.

“Speaking from the f—kboy himself,” Cara answered. “I have no regrets because Paulie [Calafiore] is currently in my bed and I know the only person bothered by that is you.”

The next tweet came from Are You the One? vet Amanda Garcia, who is friends (or maybe more?) with Kyle, wrote, “and since I love @KyleCGShore…FOR THE RECORD. He MADE UP that he had a gf back home so she would stay away from him. He literally told the cast it was a lie cuz he wanted nothing to do w/her. But I guess having gfs isn’t really a repellant for that homewreckin horsebag.”

“We do know you love Kyle, Amanda, because, we’ll see that on future episodes,” Cara said. “I just feel really sorry for the fact that Amanda is so obsessed with me and my life. She can’t stop talking about me.”

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

