Cardi B’s comeback is in full swing, and she’s delivering a message to her haters in her new song.

“Me vs. you and you know who they pickin,” raps Cardi, 31, at the start of “Enough (Miami),” which dropped on Friday, March 15. The song showcases Cardi’s swagger, as she raps, “Bitches is washed, soap on the dishes / I apply pressure like boa constrictors / One bitch, two bitch, old bitch, new bitch / None of y’all bitches not gon’ do s–t.”

Cardi doesn’t reference any of her rivals by name on the song, but in the chorus, she raps about “my opps linkin’ up,” which could be a subtle reference to Nicki Minaj working with City Girls’ JT. Cardi worked with the City Girls on 2018’s “Twerk” while JT (born Jatavia Shakara Johnson) was in jail for aggravated identity theft. Cardi and JT, 31, had a public falling out on X in 2022, around the time JT struck up a friendship with Minaj, 41.

Cardi’s new single, presumably from her upcoming sophomore album, came with an eye-popping visual consisting mainly of Cardi rapping on an empty soundstage while wearing a series of skimpy outfits.

She starts in a wine-red sling bikini with matching hair before switching to a black outfit patched together from what looks like a Hot Topic’s worth of torn fishnets. There’s a cherry-red, space-age stripper look, a cowl reminiscent of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” outfit and a barely-there white T-shirt and underwear combo.

“Enough (Miami)” comes two weeks after Cardi released “Like What (Freestyle),” her first solo song since 2021’s “Up.” The freestyle debuted in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, coming in at No. 38. Cardi’s estranged husband, Offset, directed the accompanying video.

The 32-year-old Migos rapper had encouraged Cardi to overcome her fears about releasing the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. “Stop being [scared] and drop the album,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on February 19, adding that her new music is “fire” and that the “s–t goes crazy.”

“Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now,” Cardi said in an August 2023 interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica. “They did when I released ‘WAP’ and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So, stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”