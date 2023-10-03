Cardi B is getting into the Halloween spirit — and her haters better run.

Cardi, aka Belcalis Marlenis Cephus (née Almánza), took to Instagram Live on Monday, October 2, to thank her followers and warn her detractors. “I love all my fans. Thank you all for holding me the f—k down,” said the 30-year-old rapper. “I have been trying not to disappoint my fans because I’ve been trying to be Cardi B, the professional. But Belcalis the Demon? It be really close to come out. And I don’t want that because I don’t want to disappoint my fans.”

“I will just say this: people love Cinderella until Cinderella gets a glass house,” she continued. “Let me keep it cute. To my haters and to y’all motherf–kers that want to see mess? Leave me the f—k alone because I come with receipts. I come with receipts – years-old receipts. I got receipts on all you n—s and you bitches. I will bring this internet into f—king shambles, bitch. You don’t even f—king know.”

“It will be crazy,” Cardi says of the havoc that “Belcalis the Demon” would wreak upon those who would do her wrong. “So, let me keep it cute. I have matured. Keep me there because I will f—king – this s—t will go down, bitch. I will land a motherf—king heli[copter] in this bitch. Facts. I won’t even say it out of my mouth. I literally got real receipts — with dates.

Y’all HEAR that she has receipts don’t mess with BELCALIS ❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/Nba0epYLnj — Cardi B (@IamCARDIl) October 2, 2023

“So, leave me alone,” she concluded with a smile. “Because y’all not going to be ready for that. … Let me mind my business. Let me keep working. Let me be a mom. Let me keep putting music out. Don’t try to bring Belcalis out.”

It’s unclear to whom Cardi was directing her warning. Earlier in the week, she had to address her detractors after footage from an alleged 2018 documentary showed Kanye West claiming that Cardi was “a plant by the Illuminati” and a performer who doesn’t write her own raps.

Related: Celebrities Who Claimed That Ghosts Wanted to Sleep With Them: From Cardi B to J... Celebrities are used to strange encounters, but some claim to have had run-ins of a supernatural — and sexual — nature. The idea of finding love with a ghost became a hot topic after Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze‘s iconic chemistry in the 1990 film Ghost. Many stars have since surprised Us by sharing instances […]

“She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, ‘f–k them and get some money.’ She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj, purposely that they put her there, and now she doesn’t know what to do,” said West, now 46. “She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe. It ain’t no blessing from the universe.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: See Celebrities With Out-of-the-Box Nail Designs: Cardi B, More Fresh and funky! From 3-D manicures to patterned polishes, Hollywood’s A-listers have a reputation for rocking out-of-the-box nail designs. Cardi B, Machine Gun Kelly, Dove Cameron and more stars have shocked Us with talons so fierce that we had to do a double take. One of Cardi’s most talked about looks came in January 2023. […]

After this footage appeared online, Cardi B tweeted and deleted a clip from West’s 2022 interview with Hollywood Unlocked‘s Jason Lee, in which he praised Cardi. “I always believed in her since she was on [Love and Hip-Hop: New York],” said West.

Cardi B included a heart emoji along with the clip. She has since deleted this reaction.