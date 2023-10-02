Celebrities are used to strange encounters, but some claim to have had run-ins of a supernatural — and sexual — nature.

The idea of finding love with a ghost became a hot topic after Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze‘s iconic chemistry in the 1990 film Ghost. Many stars have since surprised Us by sharing instances when they seemingly connected with an otherworldly spirit,and some of those encounters apparently turned sexual.

In September 2023, Cardi B detailed her concerning interactions with a supposed house ghost.

“I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody’s on the phone. So, I told one of the security guards guarding the house outside to come inside to hear the sound,” she shared via Instagram Live. “All I’m saying to you is that there’s a f–king ghost or spirit in this f–king house and what I don’t like about it is that the ghost be f–king with me.”

The rapper, who shares two kids with Offset, claimed the presence waited until her husband wasn’t around to draw attention to itself.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Because when Offset is in this house, nothing ever happens! But, when I’m alone, it always wants to f–k with me. Mind you, when I’m in the house in Atlanta or New York, there’s nothing. But this house in L.A., it’s always some weird vibe when I’m here,” she continued. “I’m f–king over it.”

Scroll down for more celebrity tales of libidinous ghosts: