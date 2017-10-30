There’s a new trend to pumpkin carving this year thanks to Pedigree – the #DogOLantern!

While many people carve a classic jack-o-lantern, you can take your skills to new heights by using a stencil to carve the face of your favorite dog into your pumpkin. The Pedigree Foundation has released 13 puppy-carving printouts to mirror your trusty sidekick.

The templates can be printed for free from their website and include the following breeds: Yorkshi, Schnauzer, Shih Tzu, Pug, Poodle, Pomeranian, Husky, Golden Retriever, Dachshund, Bulldog, Boxer, Bordercollie and Beagle.

Folks from all over have gotten in on the howlin’ Halloween action by sharing photos of their ‘pup-kins’ to social media using the hashtag #dogolantern.

The unique spin on the classic October tradition isn’t too hard to do, either. Pedigree has included short directions with the stencils and all you need are some pumpkins, pins and carving knifes of your choice. In no time you’ll be proudly showing off your canine support to all your friends and neighbors.

The practice of carving jack-o’-lanterns has been an essential part of Halloween festivities since the 1800s when Irish immigrants brought the tradition to America.

The Pedigree Foundation was established in 2008 by passionate dog lovers who believe that every dog deserves a loving home. They are working to find a solution to the problem of the millions of homeless dogs in America by providing grants that support organizations saving the lives of those who would otherwise be lost. It’s a private foundation that supports shelters, rescue organizations, and encourages people to adopt, volunteer and donate.

