Casey Affleck says he once considered accepting a rose and appearing on ABC’s The Bachelor.

While chatting with The Instigators costar Matt Damon, the pair were asked to guess which reality show the other would appear on. When Damon, 53, joked about seeing his close friend be part of Bachelor Nation, Affleck, 49, admitted the idea wasn’t too far-fetched.

“I thought about it. I thought that would be really fun,” Affleck told BuzzFeed UK in an interview published on Friday, August 9. “I swear I gave it some real thought.”

The actor even envisioned what his season would look like as a group of women searched for a connection — for the right reasons, of course. “He went on there and just did it fully committed to it, really did it as well as [he] could,” Affleck joked. “That was a good guess.”

Affleck was previously married to Summer Phoenix for 10 years before they split in 2006. He was last linked to actress Caylee Cowan.

While Damon agreed that it would be “must-see TV,” he argued that Affleck would do much better on the History Channel series titled Alone.

Alone features participants striving to survive in complete isolation. Armed with only 10 chosen items, they often face hunger, solitude and the relentless impact of the elements in the unforgiving Arctic Circle.

“That’s my favorite show, and I just wonder how long Casey would last,” Damon said. “If he’d be able to get his shelter up, start foraging for food and berries, do a little hunting.”

“That’s a great show,” Affleck replied before making a guess that he’d only last four days. “I’ve seen Matt do so many talent shows back in the day that American Idol’s gotta be it [for him].”

All jokes aside, Affleck and Damon have been friends for more than four decades. Having the opportunity to work together on special projects like The Instigators can be described as a real treat.

“We have this 43-year shared history,” Damon told People earlier this month. “We grew up together. … There’s an underlying understanding of who we are.”

Their unbreakable bond also allows both actors to be honest with each other as they continue earning gigs on the big screen.

“In our business, there’s a whole language that gets created around trying to protect people’s feelings because people’s egos are involved,” Damon explained. “[We] don’t waste any time on diplomacy, which I love.”