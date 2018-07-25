Castle Rock’s Jane Levy Opens Up About Her ‘Morbid’ Character

For Jane Levy, entering the world of Stephen King was a dream. Hulu’s new series Castle Rock does just that, intertwining some of King’s scariest and darkest stories by taking place in the town in which they all occur.

Levy, 28, takes on the role of Jackie, a “curious, plucky and morbid-obsessed” woman living in the town and trying to figure out the ins and outs of the mysteries occurring. “Jackie is the town taxi driver and self-proclaimed historian of Castle Rock,” Levy reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

“We shot in small towns outside of Boston. Massachusetts stood in for Maine, where our show took place,” she tells Us. “It was my first time in New England. Such deep U.S. history! I liked spending time at one of the country’s oldest hotels, Concord’s Colonial Inn, which was an arm’s storehouse and supposedly also an infirmary during the Revolutionary War. If ghosts are real I’m sure they’re hanging out there.”

The actress was drawn to the role, which also stars Andre Holland and King vets Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and Bill Skarsgard (It), from the start. “I find Jackie to be a hilarious character. She is described in the script as ‘Tracy Flick meets Ed Gein,’” she says. “In other words: She’s a talkative class president type who spends her time studying bone collectors.”

She continues: “I am a big fan of mysteries and thrillers and there is a lot of cross over with the horror genre. I consider myself a toughie but watch a scary movie with me and see how quickly I squirm!

The first three episodes of Castle Rock are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!