All is fair in love and hip hop! Nev Schulman and guest co-host Nick Young, a.k.a. “Swaggy P,” got together to help Sheila from Long Island get to the bottom of her eight-month direct message affair with Love & Hip Hop: New York’s Rich Dollaz. The account she had been messaging was verified.

Sheila admitted to falling for Rich after watching him on Love & Hip Hop: New York and seeing his vulnerable side. “I think he’s a sweetheart,” commented the lovestruck single mother. When Sheila later revealed to Nev and Nick that she was an aspiring rapper, Nick scoffed, calling her “a gold digger” who “wants to be on Love and Hip Hop.” Sheila insisted her intentions were pure and that she wanted nothing but Rich’s “time.”

After divulging that her messages with Rich mostly involved sending explicit photos of herself at his behest with no promise of meeting up in person nor an exchange of phone numbers, it was clear something was up. The famous NBA star then opened up about his own experience with receiving romantic direct messages from fans. Nick even admitted to talking to girls and never actually hanging out with them.

After meeting up with Sheila, Nick was not convinced that her relationship with Rich was mutual. He referred to her barrage of messages to the reality star as “stalkerish,” and added that if he was Rich, he would think Sheila was “kind of crazy” for sending wedding and baby emojis.

Sheila then revealed that while she had sent Rich countless nude photos, she did not receive any in return and had to resort to looking at the Love & Hip Hop: New York star’s leaked nudes.

After getting in touch with a Viacom executive assistant, Nev was able to receive a phone number for Rich, allowing Sheila to meet her Instagram beau face to face. She seemed giddy to meet him until Rich admitted that he doesn’t run his Instagram account and his nephew, Rove, had been the one on the other end of his account.

Rove stepped out to meet an upset Sheila, revealing he had convinced several other women to send him nudes under the false pretense that he was his famous uncle. Nev was shocked by the violation and lack of remorse from Rove. He eventually apologized, and Rich declared his nephew would no longer be in charge of his social media accounts. Nick comforted Sheila and assured her that the actions that took place weren’t her fault.

Three months later, Sheila updated Nev and Nick that she had moved on and was talking to a new verified Instagram account. When checking in with Rove, we saw a glimmer of regret when he admitted, “[Sheila] seems cool. She’s a human being just like me. I do feel bad.”

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

