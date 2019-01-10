Heartbreaking! Slick Woods helped Catfish host Nev Schulman get to the bottom of a seriously shocking Snapchat snafu on the Wednesday, January 9, episode.

The formerly homeless model and Rihanna muse walked into the MTV offices and immediately declared that she was ready to “cut the bulls—t” when it came to busting Catfish cases. Nev welcomed her offer and embarrassingly admitted that perhaps after hosting the show for six years his “bulls—t-o-meter” wasn’t as sharp as it used to be.

The duo were quickly drawn in by a message from a woman named Janisa who revealed her best friend Aubri had been talking to a college peer on Snapchat for months. At the urging of Janisa, Slick and Nev jetted to Brenham, Texas, to help the students get to the bottom of Aubri’s anonymous online beau, Brian.

Slick was immediately skeptical of Brian, calling him a “fishy fish” and “suss.” Slick’s hunches were later confirmed when the photos used in his Snapchat stories were revealed to be stolen from a popular Instagram account.

When Brian’s true identity was revealed to be Aubri’s love-struck roommate Courtney, everyone was shocked. Courtney, who admitted to having feelings for Aubri, added that it was Janisa who helped her create the fake Snapchat account adding, “She did everything.” Betrayed by two of her friends, Aubri was understandably devastated. Janisa explained her actions, saying that her intent was for Courtney to get to know Aubri better while posing as Brian. Courtney would then use this information to become closer with Aubri.

Courtney, in a moment of vulnerability, admitted that her attraction to women was new to her and that this televised moment was essentially her “coming out” to everybody. When it became clear that Janisa was pulling the strings in this whole endeavor, Slick Woods appeared fed up. The model voiced her distaste saying, “Friends don’t do that. Janisa was never her friend. I don’t think she understands the damage she’s done.”

When Janisa explained that she wrote in to the MTV show in order to have Nev and Slick serve as “mediators,” Slick was clearly not having it. The new mom, who famously went into labor while walking in the September 2018 Savage x Fenty runway show, clapped back. “I don’t like your response,” she said. “I’m not here for the sob story … you’ve got me flying out here, I’ve got a newborn baby!”

Eventually Janisa and Courtney apologized to Aubri and the trio began taking steps to mend their fractured friendship.

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

