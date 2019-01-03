New year, same lies! Host Nev Schulman was joined by guest cohost Kamie Crawford to help uncover the true identity of a fake Chris Brown Facebook account during the Wednesday, January 2, episode of Catfish.

When Shakinah from Moreno Valley, California, reached out about being in a three-year online relationship with famous singer Chris Brown, Nev and the former Miss Teen USA were immediately skeptical. In spite of never video chatting with Chris, Shakinah insisted that she was sure the unverified Facebook account was real because she cross referenced his phone voice with videos interviews the singer had given.

When Kamie heard the voicemail greeting for “Chris,” she shook her head and insisted, “That sounds like a 13-year-old boy or a 20-year-old woman.” Through research, Nev eventually confirmed the obvious: the Facebook account was fake. Shakinah appeared heartbroken, particularly because she admitted to sending the account “private photos.”

The person hiding behind the fake Chris Brown account was revealed to be Johneesha, a 22-year-old woman from Lansing, Michigan, who had been running the account since she was in high school. The episode concluded with Johneesha shutting down the Chris Brown account.

Tallulah Willis Helps Nev Solve An Instagram Love Triangle

Nev was later joined by Tallulah Willis to get to the bottom of an Instagram love connection. Dallas, an Instagram influencer, reached out to Nev after falling for an another influencer named Safari. Eager to meet the woman he’d been texting with for months, Dallas became skeptical of Safari when she asked if he’d join her in a threesome with his roommate, Kevin.

Kevin admitted that the account had also reached out to him, asking about the threesome. Kevin cheekily revealed he’d be game, saying, “It’s a little bro bucket list.”

The potential threesome however, was revealed to be a ploy by Safari’s friend, William. During a dramatic reveal, William confessed that Safari gave him access to her photos and account so that he could begin talking to Dallas, who he perceived as being bisexual.

Dallas, who was upset and uninterested in pursuing anything with William, discovered that William had an elaborate plan in place. The plan involved William joining Dallas, Kevin and Safari in a group sex scenario. William stated, “I could have been that fourth person in his threesome.”

The actual Safari later joined William, Tallulah, Nev and Dallas and said, “Dallas, I’m not telling you that what you’re doing is wrong, but the way your content is on your Instagram, it seems like you’re reaching out to a certain sexuality … like you’re reaching toward the gay community in order to make money off your premium.”

Tallulah and Nev defended Dallas, stating that just because someone caters to homosexual fanbase, doesn’t mean it’s OK to deceive them into partaking in a threesome.

Catfish airs on MTV Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

