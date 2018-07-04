CBS is putting its foot down. After Big Brother fans expressed outrage that two season 20 contestants made racist comments and accused another player of sexual harassment, the network said that such behavior on its show will no longer be tolerated.

“Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” reads CBS’ statement, which was shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 3. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

The latest incident on the live feed occurred Monday, July 2, when it showed houseguests Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans discussing their skin tones.

“My stomach is as dark as Bay,” Swindler, 29, said, referencing black contestant Bayleigh Dayton. “I can’t be in the sun for two days straight. … I will change ethnicities. I already have.”

To that, 26-year-old Rummans replied: “I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration.”

JC Mounduix has also been criticized by fans this season after the live feed showed him appearing to sexually harass his fellow housemates. The 28-year-old walked around the house with an ice cream scooper and told contestant Kaycee Clark to “open up your vagina,” tried to place the kitchen gadget under the blanket of Kaitlyn Herman, and appeared to rub his hand over another female contestant’s vagina as she was getting a massage from her friends.

Big Brother has faced controversy and criticism before in the past over its contestants’ behavior. During season 15 in 2013, Aaryn Gries and GinaMarie Zimmerman infuriated viewers with their racist remarks, while Spencer Clawson was slammed for his misogynistic and homophobic comments.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, and Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

