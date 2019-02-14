Forget the chocolate and roses ­– celebs are telling all about what really turns them on this Valentine’s Day. From lingerie to a clean house, see what Eric Decker, Sean Lowe and more celebs find attractive in the exclusive video above.

You’ll be surprised which celebs have strange fetishes – like clean teeth and being with their loved one after a “sweaty workout.” Plus, from smoking to loud chewing, see what they say are their biggest turn–offs.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!