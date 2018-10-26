Spiders, snakes … running out of hair gel?! With Halloween right around the corner, Us Weekly asked some of our celebrity guests what their biggest fears are, and their answers may surprise you.

“I just don’t like snakes,” Kelly Rowland told Us. “But sometimes they make really cute fashion.”

As for Twilight star Jackson Rathbone, he tends to run and hide if a spider is lurking around, but not just any spider.

“Little spiders, not the big ones. Tarantulas I can deal with because you can see them coming,” Rathbone, 33, explained. “You know when you look on your shoulder and there is a little spider there? Those freak me out.”

To find out who is afraid of horses, twins and wide open spaces, watch the video above!

