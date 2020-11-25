Someone needs more hot cocoa! In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of Lifetime’s Too Close for Christmas, Jessica Lowndes‘ Hayley attempts to get Chad Michael Murray‘s Luke into the Christmas spirit — and bring some tradition into his life.

During the preview, the pair visit a Christmas tree farm and Luke picks out a small tree with very little branches. “It’s not bare, it just has its own thing going on,” he says. Hayley then responds, “Kinda like you.” He chooses to “take that as a compliment.”

Hayley then gets distracted by the smell of roasted chestnuts, which brings her back to her childhood as she’s flooded with memories. Luke, for his part, doesn’t remember if he’s ever had them before.

“I’m more into new experiences than traditions,” he tells a confused Hayley.

Too Close for Christmas follows Hayley as she spends the holidays with her sister’s new in-laws — something that sounds perfect until Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, Luke, unexpectedly shows up.

Due to their history, she is still holding a grudge against him. However, she slowly realizes she may have been too quick a judge.

The film is part of the annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup, which includes 34 new holiday movies, with A-list casts. Meredith Baxter, Marie Osmond, Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Dan Jeannotte and many more star.

Too Close for Christmas airs on Lifetime Friday, December 4, at 8 p.m. ET.