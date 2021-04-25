Standing her ground! Arissa Hill chose to quit The Challenge: All Stars during the Thursday, April 22, episode, after the cast blindsided her by voting her into the Arena.

Instead of going up against Beth Stolarczyk, she chose to face the group and express her emotions. “The way you all pulled this s—t was some fragrant, snake-ass s—t. While I respect the way that this game is played, what I don’t respect is how y’all are living, which is pretty mother—king foul,” the Real World vet, 41, said during the episode. “The reality is when I did win, there’s no f—king way I could come back and be under the same roof as y’all motherf—kers.”

After walking out of the Arena, host TJ Lavin asked, “You’re just quitting?” When she didn’t turn around, he blew his horn and yelled, “Alright, don’t take care. Hope to see you never.”

Although Arissa has no ill-will toward Lavin, 44, and totally understands that he doesn’t like quitters, she noted that he doesn’t know what happens inside the house.

“TJ doesn’t know what I was battling besides this,” she explained to Us Weekly exclusively. “So, you know, he can have an opinion from the sidelines. I’ve been loud and wrong from the sidelines too.”

As for what viewers — nor TJ — saw, Arissa has a gluten allergy, which really affected her ability to compete.

“I wasn’t given the same type of fuel and food and losing a fair amount of weight,” she explained to Us. “There were things that were happening in the house that were building up. I would come home to try to make myself a snack and discover that my gluten-free food was eaten because somebody was drunk and just came and ate the only food that I had.”

Additionally, she was blindsided by many people she thought she could trust, especially since Mark Long told her “several times” that she was safe and she later found out Alton Williams, who was on her original season of The Real World, also said her name.

Still, she has no regrets — and enjoyed her time on the show.

“I know that it kind of looks like I didn’t have a good time — a lot of what you do see of me, I’m scowling! I was in pain and itching and uncomfortable. There are a lot of variables,” she told Us. “But ultimately, I had a really good time. I won’t take away from that. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, which was an adventure. I wanted to test myself. I wanted to test where I was at this point in my life. There are still some things personally that I could work on, but that has more to do with my health. This time, I was fearless.”

Mark, 49, also said on the “Watch With Us” podcast that Arissa “was not on his radar,” as he had asked Beth, 52, who she wanted to go against — and she never said Arissa’s name.

Darrell Taylor, who was the first to reveal his vote, publicly asked Beth who she wanted to against during the episode. When she said Arissa, he said Arissa’s name, kicking off a domino effect.

Following the episode, the Road Rules vet, 41, told Us that the house wasn’t thrilled by the fact that she quit.

“If someone else could have come, like, Casey Cooper could have been there,” he told Us. “It’s like you waste other people’s chance of being there, which is not cool at all. … She chose to quit because she was scared. She was scared of getting beat.”

New episodes of The Challenge: All-Stars drop on Paramount+ on Thursdays.