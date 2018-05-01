It’s all fun and games until someone takes off their sunglasses. Hennessy Carolina has rubbed many members of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars cast the wrong way, and that all comes to a head on the Tuesday, May 1, episode. During the nominations ceremony, the entire cast is left waiting 30 minutes for Hennessy to get ready. When she walks in, she’s wearing sunglasses and refuses to the remove them.

“I’m not taking them off,” the 22-year-old tells a producer. “I don’t want to be a b—ch, but you guys need to understand. I have an image of my own and I’m not going to look like s—t on national TV.”

Once she sits back down in her seat, she begins talking, not directing her message at anyone in particular. “I don’t know why people would think I’m a piece of s—t on the street, I’m not,” she said.

Devin Walker, who’s seated next to her, responds, “No one thinks that.”

Apparently that’s offensive to Hennessy, as she replies, “Shut up, I’m not talking to you.”

After he tells her that the entire group has been waiting for her, she snaps. “Don’t get crazy with me. Shut the f—k up … don’t f—king catch an attitude with me, you f—k. Mind your business ‘cause I’m not talking to you,” she yells. When he reminds her again that they’ve just been waiting and it’s annoying, she stands over him while he remains seated.

“Get out of my face. You’re spitting in my face,” he tells her, as she continues screaming. She then takes off her sunglasses and hits him in the face with them. “You know what, suck my d—k, n—ger,” she yells, shocking the entire room. Lil Mama, Casper Smart and Louise Hazel try to calm her down as she yells to production not to follow her with the cameras.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars airs on MTV Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

