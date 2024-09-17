Chappell Roan is not that excited about the prospect of winning a Grammy Award next year.

​“My mom would love to go to the Grammys or the Brits,” the pop sensation, 26, told The Face magazine in an interview published Monday, September 16.

Still, she added, ​“I’m kind of hoping I don’t win, because then everyone will get off my a–: ​‘See guys, we did it and we didn’t win, bye’! I won’t have to do this again!”

Roan skyrocketed to fame this year after opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, shot up the charts, spawning such hits as “Hot to Go!” and “Pinky Pony Club.” Earlier this month, she won the MTV Music Video Award for Best New Artist.

But Roan’s seemingly overnight success has come with drawbacks, including fans’ invasion of her privacy.

“I feel ambitious about making this sustainable,” she said of her career in The Face’s profile of her. ​“That’s my biggest goal right now. My brain is like: quit right now, take next year off.”

She added, “This industry and artistry f—ing thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn’t that so f—ed up? … The ambition is: how do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this? Because right now, it’s not working. I’m just scrambling to try to feel healthy.”

At the VMAs on September 11, Roan was seen clapping back at a photographer who shouted at her to “shut the f— up” while she walked the red carpet at the UBS Arena in New York. In a widely circulated clip on social media, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer hit back, “You shut the f— up. No, not me, bitch.”

She later explained her response to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you … the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that.”

Since last summer, Roan has opened up about dealing with her growing fame and setting boundaries with overzealous fans.

“I just want to be honest with the crowd. I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up. I’m just being honest that I’m just having a hard time today,” Roan said during a June performance. “I’m not trying to give you a lesser show, it’s just, there’s a lot. Thank you for understanding. This is all I’ve ever wanted. It’s just heavy sometimes.”