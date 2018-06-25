You can always count on Cher to be brutally honest! The music legend shared her thoughts about her upcoming Broadway musical, The Cher Show, in a new interview after sneaking into a preview of the show.

“Some parts of it are really fabulous. We’re going to work on the other parts,” Cher, 72, told the Chicago Tribune on Sunday, June 24. “In many parts, it was much, much better than I thought it would be. And there were no parts where I wanted to gouge my eyes out.”

She added, “It needs work. I’m not supposed to say that, but I don’t care. But you know, I was really very surprised by how close to real these people feel. Some of the boys are so on the mark, it’s creepy.”

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer admitted that her “mind was wandering” while watching some of the matinee, but she “was having a blast” otherwise.

Cher even gave some pointers to director Jason Moore. “There are lines in the show that sound like quotes but aren’t right. I’ve been telling him the real quotes,” she told the newspaper. “And I am pushing them to do three dance songs in a concert-style way at the end, a bit like they do in Mamma Mia. I think the audience would like that. … I am actually pushing them to be more truthful about me. I’ve already said so much about my life. It would be silly for them to come up with a Mother Theresa.”

The Grammy winner revealed that the musical will cover everything from her family to her marriages to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, to her 50-plus-year career in the industry.

“I think it’s a story of struggle,” she explained. “I was resilient. There were no other options for me. There was nothing else for me to do. I had to put my big-girl G-string on and go for it. From the time I was little, it was never easy for me.”

After a limited run in Chicago, previews of The Cher Show will hit Broadway in New York City in November before it officially opens on December 3.

