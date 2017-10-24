Just because you don’t see him, doesn’t mean he’s not there! After spotting Joey Lawrence in the audience on the October 16 episode of Dancing with the Stars, fans began wondering where Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke’s boyfriend, was.

“Matthew has been there every week. He just hides, he’s not in the audience,” Burke confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly at the 7th Annual Choreo Awards in Beverly Hills, following her performance on October 23.

“He’s there, hanging out in the press room with my publicist. But he supports. I get it, sitting in the audience can be a lot,” the two-time champ added. “He has been there every single week, he’s been holding my hand. Every night when I come home and I’m achy, I’m like, ‘Massage my feet!’ He’s there. [He] cooks me dinner. He’s been great, such a support system.”

Burke added that she can count on Lawrence to always tell her the truth about what he thinks about her dances and the competition on the show.

The pair first met in 2006 when Matthew’s eldest brother, Joey, was a contestant on DWTS. They began dating in 2007 but the romance only lasted a year. In February, they reconciled and are already talking about marriage and kids!

“Whenever the time is right. Hopefully sooner than later,” she told Us exclusively last month. “I’m not getting any younger. We want kids and all of that, so we’ll see what happens.”

“We’re going to try maybe for three, but I think right now one healthy one would be great,” the pro added. “We really want to do it right. We want to do the steps of being engaged, moving in together, getting married and having kids. He’s 37, I’m 33, so it’s about that time. And of course I see Maks [Chmerkovskiy] and Peta [Murgatroyd] with their baby and everyone is having babies right now. So I’m like, ‘It’s time for me to have one!’”

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

