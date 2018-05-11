On this week’s Watch With Us podcast, Chicago Fire’s Jesse Spencer joined Us Weekly to talk all about the future of Casey and Dawson (Monica Raymund) following the Thursday, May 10, season 6 finale.

Read highlights below, then listen to the full interview above!

Us: When you read the script and saw Dawsey’s ending, what did you think?

Jesse Spencer: I have mixed feelings about it. We don’t really know that it’s an ending but watching it all put together, it kind of felt pretty final … they’re both standing their grounds on this issue and both have really good points on both sides. It’s kinda sad.

Us: Kinda sad? You mean heartbreaking. I think Dawsey fans are going to be heartbroken.

JS: I know! We’ve been building toward something for so long and it looks like, right now, that that’s going in a different direction. That is kind of sad, but that’s life too.

Us: We spoke to (cocreator) Derek Haas and he said he’d like to film some of next season in Puerto Rico with Casey there to see Dawson.

JS: Sure! They want to fly me to Puerto Rico? … I would absolutely love nothing more to do that, to see if we can keep stringing it along. It would be strange ending for her just to leave. I hope we will.

Us: Do you think Dawsey belong together in the end?

JS: I think they do. They’ve always been playing toward that. But just because I think they do, things happen in life. That’s the sadness of it, but I think they know that they’re a good couple together and they’ve been through a lot. It’d be sad to see something like a baby comes up, they can’t figure out or move around or work together on … it is kind of tragic.

Us: What do you hope for Casey next season?

JS: It depends on what happens in this story line. I was actually going to think about that during the break. If the relationship couldn’t last, then it would be good for Casey to be single and focus on being a firefighter again. I think, taking time to take a step back from relationships and to gather himself again … they’ve seen a lot of tragedy so they’re good at picking up the pieces and moving on. I’d like to see Casey be a single guy and really focus on his job and do what he does best.

Us: We haven’t seen single Casey in a very long time!

JS: No, I know! That’s why I’m like, I don’t even know who this guy is! I’ve forgotten.

For more exclusive interviews and TV news, subscribe to Us Weekly’s Watch With Us podcast!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!