A well-kept secret! Monica Raymund returned to Chicago Fire for the season 7 premiere following her announcement that she would be leaving the show at the end of season 6. During the episode, Raymund appeared in two scenes — the first during a FaceTime chat with Casey (Jesse Spencer) and the second at the end of the episode when she returned to their apartment to tell Casey she was staying in Puerto Rico for good. While she invited her husband to come along, he reminded her he was a Chicago guy and in true Casey manner, told her he knew this was what she was meant to do.

“It was really sweet. It was so good to see her, and it was great to have her come back. It was bittersweet though,” Spencer, 39, told Us Weekly about the surprise reunion. “We loved working with her. She’s a fantastic actress, we had great chemistry. I thought they were a great couple but now we’re gonna have to see Casey pick up and move on.”

While Casey and Dawson did not break up — “technically, they’re just separated,” he noted — that was the last we’ll see of Dawson as Raymund made it clear that she would be moving on to new roles and will be taking on directing in the future.

Does that mean viewers will see a single Casey sometime soon? One can only hope. “You might get what you want … maybe,” Spencer teased.

Co-creator Derek Haas also noted that while the door is always open (he had to “literally beg” her to do the premiere!), for now, it was just the one episode. The question of Casey’s relationship status is up in the air.

“We’re gonna play it out. There will be some new people coming into the Firehouse,” Haas told Us. “It’s going to be one of those things where Casey is gonna flat out say, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if it’s separation or heading to divorce.’ I mean, we’re gonna play the real world.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesday’s at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!