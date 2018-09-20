Is this the end of the rode for Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker? The pair, who connected briefly in season 3, appear to be parting ways in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, September 26, premiere of Chicago Med. At the end of last season, Rhodes (Colin Donnell) received a job offer in Minnesota and he’s accepted, while Bekker (Norma Kuhling) has taken on a new role as an attending.

“Our days of butting heads are almost over,” he tells her in a new clip as he packs up his locker.

“Thank God for that,” Bekker responds. “By the way, did you know that Rochester, Minnesota, is the 14th coldest city in the U.S.? Chicago’s 48th. It’s much warmer.”

Of course, Rhodes takes this as her admitting that she will miss him when he’s gone. “Miss the most egotistical and arrogant man I’ve ever met? Hardly,” she responds. However, he then surprises her with a parting gift: his mug that reads “Cardiac surgeons fix broken hearts.” When she reaches over to take it, he puts his hand on hers.

“We could have had something,” Rhodes tells her.

“You’re the one who’s leaving,” she responds.

While Donnell is not leaving the show, the premiere episode does contain quite the surprise when it comes to Bekker and Rhodes’ relationship – and it will include a bit of conflict, Donnell recently told Us Weekly.

“They’re two strong-headed people who have a hard time separating work from personal lives,” he told Us. “I think anything’s possible. There’s a huge amount of love and affection toward her.”

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return to NBC on Wednesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

