No one is safe on Chicago Med. On the Wednesday, March 4, episode, Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) face a life-or-death situation outside the hospital.

Upon arriving at work, Natalie sees that Crockett is in the parking lot. He quickly explains that he’s not late for his shift, but continues to forget his badge in his car. Their banter could be mistaken for flirting — especially since he says it’s “fate” they’re seeing each other outside — but before they can even continue, a man covered in blood runs up to them.

“My wife, she’s in labor. She’s bleeding real bad,” he tells them and guides them to come help. They immediately follow and he leads them into an alleyway to his van.

When he opens the back of a van, he pulls a gun on them. Inside, a man whose leg is badly injured and bleeding, pulls a gun too as they tell the doctors to get inside.

“You don’t need to do this,” Crockett pleads with the men. “I’m the surgeon, I can help him. Let her go.”

Apparently, that’s not an option as the men make Crockett and Natalie hand over their phones and enter the van.

Natalie and Crockett have been working together more and more on Med but it’s yet to turn into anything more than flirty banter. She’s just come out of a messy relationship with Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and he recently got in the middle of April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee)’s engagement.

Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.