The season premiere of Chicago Med on Tuesday, November 21, was full of romance. The show picked up three months after the finale, where we saw Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) begin a romance. Now, it’s a full-on relationship — but it’s not without its troubles.

“I feel like with any kind of growing relationship, they’re just navigating their situation, especially in the workplace. When you put your personal and professional lives together, it gets really complicated,” Tee tells Us Weekly exclusively. “You’ll see down the line, our professional lives get influenced by our personal and it causes a lot of conflict between the two.”

Tee admits it’s safe to say April is leaning toward making their relationship public by the end of the premiere because their connection is a “genuine” one.

“Looking at it from the outside in, they’re a great match. They complement each other in the opposites attract kind of notion,” he adds. “It’s a blooming relationship fans want to see spark and come alive down the line, and I think that’s what the writers are focusing on.”

April went through a lot of emotional turmoil last season, something that definitely impacts her relationship with Ethan — but it actually has a positive effect on him.

“April’s very family oriented. With Ethan, you don’t quite know where he is in that atmosphere. So you’re going to see certain sides of him you don’t usually see,” Tee explains. “What fans are used to with Ethan is very much black and white — you know who this man is, you know where his moral standards are. He has a particular code. Being involved with April, his armor kind of breaks a little bit. He breaks his own guard and own code a little bit. I think that’s what’s great about the relationship. April brings it out in him.”

However, at the end of the premiere, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) also finally kissed. It seems to be a long stretch that two couples can really exist in the ED. “I don’t know, I feel like it is wishing a lot,” Tee agreed. “In every relationship, it’s a rocky road. Maybe at first it’s puppy dogs and ice cream, in the honeymoon stage, but when reality sets in, especially in the working environment where you are together all day and all night, things get much more convoluted. You’re definitely going to see much more relationship conflict in the ED, which goes hand in hand with the medical conflict.”

The only real important mate we’ve seen on Dr. Choi’s life during Chicago Med was his parrot, but Tee cannot confirm nor deny if he’ll return. “The most important question of all. It might be the reason why the majority of fans come back and watch,” he jokes. “I’m gonna leave that open, with a vague teaser drop — you may or may not see him. The parrot was such a huge character in Ethan’s life.”

Chicago Med airs Tuesdays on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.

