Dominic Rains is hanging up his white coat after five seasons on Chicago Med.

Rains, 42, will not be returning to the medical drama as a series regular, Deadline reported on Friday, June 28. The actor’s exit comes after the fate of his character, ER surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel, was left up in the air after the season 9 finale.

In the final episode of the show’s ninth season, Crockett was told by Gaffney Chicago Medical Center Director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) to “take all the time” he needed after the deaths of two patients: a young boy whose liver transplant surgery was canceled by Crockett last minute and the boy’s father, who died by suicide after his son died. The deaths reminded the ER surgeon of losing his baby daughter to leukemia.

It is unclear if he will reprise his role for a guest spot on the show’s forthcoming 10th season, which will see showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider step down after nine seasons. Allen MacDonald will step in their place.

Rains joined the cast of the long-running NBC drama at the start of season 5 in 2019 as a recurring character before becoming a series regular.

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in October 2020, series star Torrey DeVitto – whose character Dr. Natalie Manning later carried on a secret relationship with Crockett – opened up about Rains’ character trusting her with the secret of losing his daughter while teasing their season 6 romance.

“I do think that him revealing to her his secret and stuff makes her feel closer to him,” the One Tree Hill alum, 40, said at the time. “I think this guy, who she thinks is pretty cocky, has it all under control. Seeing that vulnerable side to him, I do think kind of lights something inside of her. And what that is, I haven’t yet figured out — but it’s something.”

Chicago Med follows the day-to-day pandemonium of the Windy City’s state-of-the-art trauma center and the lives of the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals as they navigate their demanding and emotionally exhausting jobs, relationships and more.

The series premiered on NBC in 2015 and also stars Marlyne Barrett, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, Brian Tee, Lorena Diaz and Yaya DaCosta. Rains appeared in a total of 93 episodes during his run on the show.