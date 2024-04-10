The One Chicago landscape is once again changing after Chicago Med showrunners, Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov, announced their departure.
“We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television,” Frolov and Schneider said in a statement on Tuesday, April 9, via The Hollywood Reporter.
The pair continued: “We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”
The married couple have been co-showrunners on Med since its start in 2015. The series, which is currently in season 9, will be their last at the helm. NBC has not announced their replacements.
“We’re grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of Chicago Med,” Wolf, 77, said in a statement of his own on Tuesday. “They helped us give NBC a No. 1 bona fide hit for almost a decade.”
Chicago Med is the third show in Wolf’s One Chicago franchise. The TV mogul first explored the Windy City with Chicago Fire, which premiered in 2012 and is now in season 12. Chicago P.D. was added two years later and is currently airing season 11.
Med, which premiered in 2015, has enhanced the One Chicago clout over the years, averaging 10.5 million viewers across all platforms, according to THR.
While Frolov and Schneider’s departures may shock some fans, it’s not the first time a massive shift has happened on one of the series.
Original Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced his exit from the show in November 2022 after 10 years. At the time, he also revealed he would be walking away from his other Wolf Entertainment project, FBI: International, at the end of its current season.
“I learned everything I know about storytelling, pace, characters, production values, and hiring the best cast, crews, and staffs from Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” Haas told Variety in a statement at the time. “And as hard as it is to leave a place you love and have called home for over a decade, including incredible support from Universal Television, NBC and CBS, I look forward to building my own brand in entertainment.”
Haas’ exit sparked a ripple effect for the three franchises over the next year. In January 2023, Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide, took a leave of absence for personal reasons, but has since returned to the show.
That May, Nick Gehlfuss said goodbye to Chicago Med after playing Dr. Will Halstead throughout the show. In October 2023, Tracy Spiridakos announced that season 11 of Chicago P.D., which premiered in January, would be her last.
The following month, Us Weekly confirmed that Kara Killmer was exiting Chicago Fire during the upcoming season 12. Fans bid her character, Sylvie Brett, farewell during a February episode.
Chicago Fire’s Alberto Rosende, who played firefighter Blake Gallo, was also written out of the show at the start of season 12.
Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.