Grab your tissues because Chicago Fire has released its first look at Kara Killmer’s farewell episode. Plus, we have a glimpse at Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey’s wedding!

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the union of Casey and Sylvie Brett,” Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) says as the couple’s officiant in the preview for next week’s episode of the NBC hit.

In the teaser, which debuted after the Wednesday, February 21, episode, a smiling Brett (Killmer) takes a deep breath as she looks into Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) eyes while standing at the altar.

Brett is wearing a strapless beaded gown with a sweetheart neckline and a gold necklace on her big day. The paramedic has her hair in a half-up, half-down style with a veil tucked in the back.

She tops off her bridal look with a gold necklace and is holding a bouquet of white and pink roses. Brett’s maid of honor, Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), is briefly shown in the corner by her side, while their other BFF Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is seated in the audience holding onto Brett’s baby girl, Julia.

Casey, who proposed during the season 11 finale, is in a classic tuxedo. He is wearing a black bowtie with a white rose on his lapel. Boden matches the groom as does Casey’s best man and longtime best friend, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

“No matter how far you go, 51 will always be your home,” Boden says as clips of Casey and Severide reuniting at the firehouse seemingly before the ceremony play out in the background.

Related: All the Most Memorable One Chicago Couples In it for the romance. Ever since Chicago Fire debuted in 2012, the romances have run high in the Windy City — and that expanded to Chicago P.D. when it launched in 2014 and Chicago Med, when it began in 2015. Whether you spent years pining over Casey and Dawson and were heartbroken when they […]

The video then jumps to a scene between Casey and Brett dressed in their work gear at what appears to be the station house. “You ready for this?” Casey asks his bride-to-be as he pulls her in close.

NBC teases that the Wednesday, February 28, episode will give fans “a wedding farewell” that they won’t forget.

Casey and Brett’s nuptials will be bittersweet for viewers who have been rooting for the couple for years. After Spencer’s exit from the series in October 2021 after 200 episodes, showrunners assured fans it wasn’t the end of their character’s romance.

“She’s gonna be in a long-distance relationship for a while. … You’ll get some interesting story lines for her,” Chicago Fire cocreator Derek Haas told Us Weekly and other reporters of Brett’s arc at the time. “It’s not going to take you ’til the end of the season to see some Brett developments but she’s not single. This newfound love is staying.”

Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Fire Country,’ More When it comes to firefighter TV shows, there are plenty for fans to choose from — including Chicago Fire, Fire Country and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. “The challenge always is that we reflect and we edify […]

Spencer, 45, has since popped up on the NBC series several times. Most notably, his character Casey served as Severide’s best man during his season 10 wedding, which took place during the May 2022 finale.

Casey once again returned during the season 11 finale the following spring when he proposed to Brett. The couple’s engagement gave some fans hope that Spencer would be coming back to the series full time, but those plans were quickly dashed when Killmer’s departure was revealed in November 2023.

Related: Biggest ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Med’ Shakeups in 2023 The One Chicago family has been put through the wringer in 2023 due to an onslaught of casting changes — and Us Weekly is helping viewers keep track of them all. Us confirmed in January that Chicago Fire would look a little different for the remainder of season 11 after Taylor Kinney took a temporary […]

Us confirmed at the time that after nine seasons on Ambo 61, season 12 of Chicago Fire would be Killmer’s last. “These are the very first few pictures I took, or was tagged in, when I first came to Chicago,” Killmer wrote via Instagram in November 2023, sharing a photo carousel of behind-the-scenes memories.

She didn’t officially confirm her exit at the time but hinted at her goodbye. “Going up in the Squad 1 basket was my first exposure to the CFD — some of the best firefighters in the country!” she wrote of the pictures. “The view from my very first apartment was absolutely stunning and the beginning of a love affair with the gorgeous city of Chicago!”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.