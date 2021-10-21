What Jesse Spencer’s ‘Chicago Fire’ Exit Means for Casey and Brett’s Future

A long-distance love. Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) won’t be ending their relationship despite his big move to Oregon, Chicago Fire cocreator Derek Haas told Us Weekly and other reporters ahead of the 200th episode on Wednesday, October 20.

“She better not be single,” Spencer, 42, who confirmed he’s leaving the show after 10 seasons, said during the video junket.

“She’s gonna be in a long-distance relationship for a while. … You’ll get some interesting story lines for her,” the writer, 51, teased. “It’s not going to take you ’til the end of the season to see some Brett developments but she’s not single. This newfound love is staying.”

The Australia native, who teased that he’ll “be back” to the show sooner rather than later, added, “This is when Casey is gonna show up — when she starts dating someone else. Casey’s gonna come in fists swinging, [yelling], ‘Get away from her!'”

During Wednesday’s episode, the pair said goodbye and told each other that they wanted to continue dating. The romance between the characters was actually one of the hardest things for the Uptown Girls actor to walk away from.

“That was the one part of it [that was tough]. We’ve been establishing this relationship for three years and we finally just got there. … Casey’s leaving and going to Oregon for the right reasons. It all felt really organic, but it was difficult,” he said. “There is the chance that I will come back too. We’re toying with, ‘Will Casey come back?’ That’s a possibility for me too. They’re trying to make this relationship work. They know that he’s leaving so they’re sort of saying nothing’s going to change.”

Haas said that the couple plan to “keep it alive” via FaceTime and traveling, adding, “This is a three-year commitment that Casey’s making but hopefully we’ll see him before those three years are done.”

Spencer, who has been working on TV for 18 straight years, joining Chicago Fire right after wrapping House, felt it “was time” to exit the Dick Wolf drama — for now.

“As a lead, you don’t want to leave a show. But I wanted to leave the show. It was time for me. So [it’s] bittersweet,” he said. “[Saying goodbye on set] was OK because there is the potential for me to come back. I still am in Chicago right now. I’m not running off to Los Angeles or anything although I might escape for a little bit for the winter. … My home here with my wife [Kali Woodruff Carr] is in Chicago, and I’m still going to be here, I’m just stepping back for right now.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.