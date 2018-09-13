There’s a new Bachelor in town! Chris Harrison weighed in on Colton Underwood’s upcoming journey to find love.

“I think he’s going to be great; there’s a lot of layers to this guy,” the Bachelor Nation host, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 12, at the 2018 Good+ Foundation’s evening of comedy and music benefit, presented by Samsung Electronics America at Carnegie Hall in New York. “I think it’s going to be fascinating to go through this with a guy who … obviously, the secret’s out: He’s a virgin and also the question is is he ready? Is he ready to commit? It’s going to be fun to go through it with a guy with so many unanswered questions.”

ABC announced Underwood, 26, as the next bearer of red roses earlier this month following his time on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season and his brief stint on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I’ve very excited,” the former football pro told Good Morning America at the time. “Third time’s the charm, that’s what they say. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

During his time in Puerto Vallarta, Underwood dated one of Kufrin’s s best friends, Tia Booth. The pair split toward the end of the season, with both of them leaving the beach in tears. Us caught up with Booth earlier this month, and she admitted that she’ll “always love” Underwood, but “just in a friendly way.”

Meanwhile, Kufrin, who is now happily engaged to her season’s winner Garret Yrigoyen, told Us on September 4 that she fully supports her ex in his new journey. “I’ve said this about all of the guys: I want them to genuinely find love and be happy,” she explained. “So if he is all in and completely wants to do it again, we will support him. We’re excited for him.”

The Bachelor season 23 will premiere on on ABC in January 2019.

