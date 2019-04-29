Rules, schmules! While filming Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt broke the crew’s strict smartphone guidelines by sneaking a behind-the-scenes video on set.

The actor, 39, finally uploaded the rare clip on Instagram on Monday, April 29, one day after Walt Disney Studios announced that the Marvel Comics flick broke numerous box office records with an estimated $1.2 billion worldwide debut.

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set,” he captioned the video, which gave fans a glimpse of cast members including Dave Bautista, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen and Chadwick Boseman in costume in the early stages of shooting.

“Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it,” Pratt wrote. “No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a groupthat [sic] likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed.”

After panning around the room, the Parks and Recreation alum turned the camera to himself and admitted, “This is a really illegal video.”

Following its debut in theaters on Friday, April 26, Avengers: Endgame raked in approximately $350 million in the U.S. alone, breaking the previous record of $258 million that Avengers: Infinity War made during its opening weekend in April 2018.

“We’re watching a monumental moment in the history of cinema unfold — one that the entire world is experiencing together,” Boxoffice.com chief analyst Shawn Robbins told CNN on Sunday, April 28.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following recent hits inducing Captain Marvel (2019), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Black Panther (2018) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

