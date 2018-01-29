Making a hot move! Chris Pratt tackled his first ever television commercial in a big way: shirtless — and for the Super Bowl.

The 38-year-old Jurassic World star teamed up with Michelob ULTRA in a new ad for one of TV’s most anticipated days of the year.

The one-minute ad, titled “The Perfect Fit,” follows Pratt on his journey to prepare for his newest adventure in small-screen acting. In the ad, the actor is talking to everyone and anyone about his new role, working out to achieve his chiseled physique and even practicing the right way to hold the beer.

In one scene, a super-fit Pratt stands sans shirt in front of the mirror and ponders his new name, “Tommy Ultra.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor detailed his decision to work with the company in a statement on Monday, January 29. “These days, I’m trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can’t help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill. Specifically how long I’ll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer.”

He added: “Michelob ULTRA has only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs so… I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph) Which really makes you wonder why I’m not playing IN the Super Bowl. I know. So anyways, Michelob ULTRA doesn’t throw off my workout routine. And it tastes great. So … That’s what I call a win-win.”

Pratt’s road to commercial acting doesn’t end there. A second spot – “I Like Beer” – will air during this year’s Super Bowl game. He’ll star once again, but this time in the company of U.S. Open golf champion Brooks Koepka, 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater and 2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan.

They’ll join together to sing along to Michelob ULTRA’s new anthem, “I Like Beer,” which is re-recorded by country music artist Jon Pardi.

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, which airs on NBC on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!