Chrishell Stause is going back to her roots as she’s joined the cast of the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

“I am honored and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Stause, 42, said in a press release statement on Wednesday, May 29. “Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Amazon Freevee announced on Wednesday that Stause will play a new character named Yasmine “Yas” Shields who is a “glamorous and successful businesswoman in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.” Stause is scheduled to arrive in Australia in July to begin filming.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours,” the show’s executive producer Jason Herbison said in the network’s press release. “We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive. Expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.”

Stause is no stranger to the world of soap operas. Long before her days on Selling Sunset, the actress was a series regular on two American soaps. She made her acting debut on All My Children in 2005 as Amanda Dillon. She remained on the ABC soap until 2011.

Two years after her All My Children exit, Stause joined the Days of Our Lives cast. She portrayed Jordan Ridgeway off and on from 2013 to 2023. In 2020, Stause earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her performance.

Stause also had a recurring role on The Young and the Restless in 2016 as Bethany Bryant.

Neighbours first premiered in Australia in 1985. The long-running series follows the lives, loves and challenges of the residents of Ramsay Street, which is in a fictional suburb outside of Melbourne. The soap launched the careers of many superstars, including Russell Crowe, Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie and more

After being on the air daily for more than four decades, the show was canceled in 2022. Following the series finale, Amazon Freevee picked up the show. The soap was back on TV screens in September 2023. After switching networks, the show picked up steam around the world, including the U.K. and the U.S.

This year, Neighbours was in its first year of eligibility for the Daytime Emmy Awards. It picked up two nominations including, Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for Guy Pearce for his portrayal of Mike Young on the series. (Pearce has been on the series off and on since 1986.)