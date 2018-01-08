She’ll have the fries! Chrissy Teigen stars in a hilarious commercial for the new McDonald’s Dollar Menu.

First unveiled during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, the 30-second ad begins with the Cravings cookbook author, 32, pulling up to a drive-thru in full hair and makeup. “Can I have a ‘they never feed you at these things’ meal?” she asks.

The commercial then cuts to Teigen digging through a goody bag earlier in the night while sitting in the audience at an awards show. “I’m starving!” she says to herself, pulling earrings and other gifts out of the bag in search of a snack. “Please be candy, please be candy. … Darn it!”

The ad once again cuts back to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model at the drive-thru window. “So you said five cheeseburgers and five McChickens for $1 each?” the attendant asks, to which Teigen replies, “Yes, exactly. Thanks!”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost returns to her seat at the awards ceremony and begins passing out McDonald’s food to the people sitting around her. “I’m back! What did I miss?” she asks the tuxedo-clad man seated to her left. “Absolutely nothing,” he replies. “Oh, figures,” she says.

Not everything on the fast-food chain’s Dollar Menu is $1, but it’s still a highly affordable way to create a customized meal. The $1 items include a cheeseburger, McChicken, sausage breakfast burrito and any size soft drink. The $2 items include a Bacon McDouble, two-piece chicken tenders, sausage McGriddles and a small McCafé drink. And the $3 items include a triple cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, sausage and egg McMuffin and a hamburger or four-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal.

“I love McDonald’s because no matter where you go in this entire world, you’re always going to feel at home and it’s always going to taste like comfort no matter which city you’re in, which country you’re in,” Teigen told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2017 after partnering with McDelivery and UberEats. “I’ve been traveling since I was so, so young. It always felt like comfort to me. It still tastes like comfort to me.”

